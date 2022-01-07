Ready or not, the 2022 North Bay League basketball season starts this week for Windsor High School teams, with both varsity squads looking to make a strong move in the Oak Division title chase.
COVID alters schedule
The surge in COVID cases around Sonoma County have already forced a number of game postponements in the North Bay League, with the latest round of cancellations affecting the Windsor girls varsity basketball team this week. The Lady Jags have postponed their scheduled game at Montgomery on Jan. 5 and home date with Ukiah on Jan. 7 due to COVID issues, throwing the entire schedule into doubt.
Although the league has no plans to shorten or revise the season at this point, the continuing number of new COVID infections may force NBL officials to adapt as the season plays out. One idea that has been discussed is the possibly of canceling the NBL postseason tournament in February in order to reschedule make-up games. League athletic directors will meet on Jan. 12 to consider all scheduling options.
Jags hanging tough
The Windsor boys showed flashes of brilliance in a very competitive 7-9 preseason, one that included a third-place showing in the Windsor Holiday Shootout Tournament last month. Head coach Paul Holland has the team playing solid basketball, instilling a great work ethic that is brining the best out of his players.
“At this point I am very pleased with the attitude and attention to detail the players have made game to game,” Holland said. “Our team is young but in recent games I’ve seen a lot more accountability from senior players and that is very encouraging.”
Team leaders through the preseason have been junior forward Finn Grace (18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds per game), junior guard Jayden Russotti (12.4 ppg.), senior guard Jackson Earl (8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds per game), sophomore forward Joseph Campbell (4.5 ppg.), junior forward/center Ben Geist (4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds per game) and sophomore guard Collin Kraft (4.2 points, 2.7 rebounds per game). Rounding out the team are junior Audie Hanes, sophomore Drew Jolliff and freshman Liam West.
Windsor will have its collective hands full in the NBL Oak Division, with virtually no easy games on the schedule. Cardinal Newman is arguably the team to beat, but the Jags may be considered a dark horse along with Montgomery in the race for league supremacy. Other league teams include Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Maria Carrillo.
“For us to be at our best our players are going to have to hold each other to a high standard every night, which is not easy but something I believe this group is capable of,” Holland noted. “I’m excited for league play to start and looking forward to seeing our team continue to grow and develop.”
The Jaguars will host Maria Carrillo in the NBL opener on Thursday, Jan. 6 (after press time) and visit Montgomery next Tuesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Ladies on a roll
The Lady Jaguars finished up a solid, 6-7 pre-season with a flourish in December, capturing first place in the Vern Piver Classic Tournament in Fort Bragg. Under the direction of veteran coach Joe Passalacqua, the team has gotten great production from senior veterans Meredith Gilbertson and Grace Boyle, who have provided much of the offensive firepower inside and outside respectively. Other big contributors have been junior Skyler Westover, and seniors Adriana Novak, Riley Swetsloot and Maddie West, who recently returned from injury to give the team a shot in the arm. Also earning minutes have been seniors Jessica James and Jen Doherty, juniors Kaylie Travelstead, Camden Veres, Bella Beach and Annabelle Braunstein, and sophomores Bella Tavolacci and Mia Avila.
Although perennial power Cardinal Newman is the odds-on favorite to repeat as champion, the Jags hope to battle the likes of West County, Montgomery, Rancho Cotate and Ukiah for a spot in the top three.
At press time Windsor was preparing to visit Montgomery in the NBL opener on Jan. 5, and will host Ukiah this Friday, Jan. 7. Start times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
