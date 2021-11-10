The Jaguars will start the exciting final phase of an historic high school volleyball campaign this week as the No. 3 seed in the prestigious California Interscholastic Federation Nor Cal State Championship Tournament.
At press time the Jags were preparing to host No. 14 Monta Vista on Tuesday, Nov. 9 (6 p.m.), with the winner moving on to play the survivor of the No. 6 Vacaville versus No. 11 Miramonte match on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. (location TBD).
Windsor (27-8) was rewarded with a high seed in the state playoffs following a strong showing in the North Coast Section tourney, posting home wins over No. 14 Newark Memorial and No. 6 Northgate in the first two NCS rounds to advance to the semifinals for just the second time in the program’s history. The Jags met their match against No.2 Redwood, falling to the host Giants in straight sets: 25-12, 25-16, 25-13.
It was the second time the teams had met this year, with Redwood having posted a win over the Jaguars in a preseason tournament.
“We had a tough match — Redwood is a physical team and we weren’t firing on all cylinders,” Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton said. “It’s tough to beat a great team when you don’t play great. On a positive note, we gained some really good experience and learned what adjustments we should make the next time we see a team like them.”
Statistical leaders against the Giants were senior Sofia Lopez (9 kills, 4 digs), junior Emma Smith (20 assists) and sophomore Taylor Boyce (5 kills).
The trip to the NCS semis qualified the Jaguars for the CIF Nor Cal Division 3 State playoffs, the ultimate reward for a program-best 27-win season.
“Our goal from day one of tryouts was to get to the state tournament,” Hamilton noted. “These girls have worked extremely hard, week after week to get here, and now they’ll continue to push hard and fight all the way to the Nor Cal Division 3 finals.”
Whatever happens this week, the 2021 season has been a tremendous success for the Jaguars, stamping them as an elite team in the region.
“This team is so much fun to coach,” Hamilton said. “They get along great, communicate well and are constantly getting better each and every day, even this late in the season.”
(0) comments
