League announces change of venue for NBL Championships
The Windsor High School wrestling team continued to hone its skills at the Corning Invitational Tournament last weekend, finishing an outstanding 10th overall in field of 40 participating teams.
Leading the way for the Jaguars was junior standout Austin Fredrickson, who navigated the 124-pound weight class unscathed to claim a first-place trophy.
Other Windsor medalists in Corning were 155-pound junior Kaeden Timmons (3rd place) and heavyweight Thomas Shaw (5th place).
Also logging wins for the Windsor contingent were Chase Claassen (2-2), Santino Campos (2-2), Tyson Timmons (2-2) and Jayce Toupin (1-2).
Jags turn back Healdsburg; NBL announces move for league tourney
The Jaguars played host to Healdsburg in a league dual meet on Jan. 26, soundly defeating the Greyhounds, 64-3. Before the match, the team honored graduating seniors Zach Classen and Ethan Stanley for their contributions to the program.
In other news this week, North Bay League officials announced that the NBL boys and girls championship tournaments, originally scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12 at Cardinal Newman, have been moved to Ukiah on Saturday, Feb. 12. The move was prompted by the recent, 30-day county health ordinance that went into effect on Jan. 11, restricting capacity for indoor sporting events. There are no restrictions in effect for Mendocino County.
