Friday, August 13
12:57 a.m. Audible alarm at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive
5:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:28 a.m. Vehicle theft reported at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:40 a.m. Panic over an alarm at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:18 a.m. Traffic hazard reported at Camelot Drive and Pollard Way.
8:34 a.m. Security check at Pool Creek Lane and Portello Lane.
8:51 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:54 a.m Officers responded to assist a stranded motorist at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:56 a.m. Security check at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
9:00 a.m. Security check at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
9:02 a.m. Security check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
9:46 a.m. Audible alarm at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
10:07 a.m. Welfare check at Apollo Place and Wilson Lane.
10:36 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:49 a.m. Security check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Shadetree Drive and Quince Street.
3:21 p.m. Officers dispatched to keep the peace at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
3: 27 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:49 p.m. Security check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:59 p.m. Security check at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
6:17 p.m. Officers met a citizen at American Way and Conde Lane.
6:43 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a vehicle associated with a reckless driving report at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
8:40 p.m. Audible alarm at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
8:47 p.m. Officers were unable to locate the source of reports of music causing a disturbance at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
9:09 p.m. Petty theft reported at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:26 p.m. Security check at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:17 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Caletti Avenue.
9:28 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Belfiore Lane, Twin Oaks Lane and Starr Road.
9:28 p.m. Security check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:16 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
Saturday, August 14
1:09 a.m. Officers dispatched to keep the peace at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
1:42 a.m. Audible alarm at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
7:21 a.m. Reports of suspicious circumstances found to be unfounded at McCray Road and Else Way.
8:53 a.m. Officers dispatched to keep the peace at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
9:12 a.m. Audible alarm at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
9:33 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:14 a.m. Security check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:47 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:58 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a drunk driver—drive gone on arrival.
12:13 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
2:22 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:55 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
5:02 p.m. Occupants of a suspicious vehicle were contacted at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:36 p.m. Security check at Jessica Drive and Mallory Avenue.
8:45 p.m. Police contacted persons involved with a party reported as a disturbance at Leno Drive and Vintage Greens Drive.
8:50 p.m. Police contacted persons involved with a party reported as a disturbance at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:55 p.m. Petty theft reported at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
10:00 p.m. Police contacted persons involved with a party reported as a disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
10:43 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:09 p.m. Welfare check completed at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:12 p.m. Officers contacted persons involved with a party reported as a disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
Monday Aug. 16
12:04 a.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
4:22 a.m. Report of a mentally ill person at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:12 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane
8:05 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
8:24 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
8:29 a.m. Security check at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
8:42 a.m. Security check at Three Lakes Terrace.
10:04 a.m. Alarm panic at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:23 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:04 a.m. Officers were unable to locate persons suspected in an indecent exposure report at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
11:13 a.m. Petty theft reported at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:47 a.m. Audible alarm at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
11:53 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
12:53 p.m. Officers flagged down by citizen at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:58 p.m. Property found at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive.
2:13 p.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:54 p.m. Audible alarm at Decanter Circle and Stomper Drive.
6:45 p.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive at Victory Lane.
9:03 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Pearl Bailey Court, Glen Miller Drive and Ella Fitzgerald Court.
9:03 p.m. Disturbance reported at Herb Road, Lydia Court and Kidd Road.
9:31 p.m. Public assistance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
11:10 p.m. Officers on lookout on Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
Tuesday Aug. 17
12:00 a.m. Probation violation reported Belfiore Lane, Twin Oaks Lane and Starr Road.
12:45 a.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:45 a.m. Disturbance reported at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
3:53a.m. Audible alarm at Cock Robin Avenue, Countryside Court and Hembree Lane.
9:13 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:14 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:17 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:28 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Arata Lane and Marcella Lane.
10:03 a.m. Security check at Mark West Commons Circle and Poe Court.
10:57 a.m. Suspicious person contacted at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:40 a.m. Child abuse reported at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
11:51 a.m. Grand theft reported at Decanter Circle, Merlot Way and Bouquet Circle.
1:21 p.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:06 p.m. Fraud reported at Jennifer Lane and Lisa Court.
2:07 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Jessica Drive and Mallory Avenue.
4:15 p.m. Disturbance reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:35 p.m. Security check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
6:18 p.m. Call for animal control at Vinecrest Road and Victoria Lane.
6:26 p.m. Security check at Thrushwing Avenue and Summer Wheat Drive.
8:52 p.m. Agency assist at Decanter Circle and Chablis Drive.
9:38 p.m. Agency assist at Trione Circle, 10th Hole Drive and Mitchell Lane
10:24 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:26 p.m.Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:45 p.m. Occupants of a suspicious vehicle contacted at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
11:13 p.m. Occupied suspicious vehicle reported at Aaron Court and Tamar Way.
Wednesday Aug. 18
7:21 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
8:05 a.m. Security check at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
8:08 a.m. Vandalism at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
8:18 a.m. Community oriented policing at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
8:58 a.m. Child abuse at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
9:37 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:46 a.m. Report of domestic court order violation at Windsor Park Circle, Duncan Drive and Private Road G.
10:15 a.m. Domestic disturbance at 17th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive
11:29 a.m. Suspicious person at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South
12:06 p.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:22 p.m. Police arrested a wanted person without a warrant at W. 9th Street and Coulter Street.
12:44 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
12:43 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Decanter Circle, Merlot Way and Bouquet Circle.
1:00 p.m. Person found at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
1:16 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
1:23 p.m. Community oriented policing at Natalie Drive and Jane Drive.
1:23 p.m. Stranded motorist at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
1:24 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Court.
1:43 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Winterborn Way and Summer Wheat Drive.
1:55 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
1:59 p.m. Vehicle repossession at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
2:01 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
2:01 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas and Victory Lane.
2:12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:26 p.m. Security check at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
3:16 p.m. Domestic court order violation reported at 17th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive
4:29 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
4:53 p.m.Welfare check at Kensington Court and Wellington Circle.
5:55 p.m. Security check at Armondo Renzullo Way and Conde Lane.
5:57 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:38 p.m. Man down at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
7:45 p.m. Disturbance at Piccadilly Circle and Nottingham Way
8:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
8:24 p.m. Security check at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
11:00 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
11:06 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to American Way and Conde Lane.
Thursday, Aug 19
12:47 a.m. Music disturbance at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
5:41 a.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:23 a.m. Abandoned vehicle at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
10:31 a.m. Report of stolen vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:46 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:01 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:07 a.m. Security check at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
11:34 a.m. Abandoned vehicle at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
11:48 a.m. Abandoned vehicle at Franklin Street and Third Street.
11:58 a.m. Abandoned vehicle Pollard Way and Diana Court.
12:12 p.m. Abandoned vehicle Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
2:01 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:14 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
6:25 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
9:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle with occupants reported at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
10:32 p.m. Extra Patrol dispatched to Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
Friday Aug. 20
12:03 a.m. Family disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:52 a.m. Report of possession of stolen property at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
4:07 a.m. Audible alarm on Bell Road and Conde Lane.
9:04 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:04 a.m. Law enforcement and fire-related event determined unfounded.
9:19 a.m. Security check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:22 a.m. Security check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:28 a.m. Security check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
9:51 a.m. Security check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:17 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:17 a.m. Officers were unable to locate reports of a suspicious person.
12:36 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with occupants.
12:41 p.m. Officers completed a mentally ill person.
1:29 p.m. Security check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
1:42 p.m. Follow up on investigation at Foxwood Drive, Lazy Creek Drive and Foxwood Court.
2:24 p.m. Vandalism reported at Piccadilly Circle and James Place.
2: 38 p.m. Officers contacted someone regarding dumping and littering.
4:35 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:10 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
6:26 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
6:55 p.m. Audible alarm at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
7:21 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
9:06 p.m. Security check at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
10:48 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
11:08 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a traffic accident with ambulance response.
11:58 p.m. Audible alarm at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
