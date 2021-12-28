Monday, Dec. 13:
7:30 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
8:14 a.m. Welfare check at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
12:19 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:35 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
5:02 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:07 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
8:52 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
10:12 p.m. Disturbance reported at Apollo Place and Wilson Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
6:32 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
10:17 a.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
12:28 p.m. Disturbance reported at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
1:27 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:01 p.m. Child abuse reported at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
4:10 p.m. Child abuse reported at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
7:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
9:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
9:27 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Valle Vista Street and Foothill Drive.
12:38 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
2:26 p.m. Welfare check at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
2:33 p.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:14 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:46 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
Thursday, Dec. 16:
1:44 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
9:12 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:20 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:52 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
Friday, Dec. 17:
5:18 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported at American Way and Conde Lane.
7:37 a.m. School patrol at Starr Road and Star Creek Court.
7:40 a.m. School patrol at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
7:50 a.m. School patrol at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
9:51 a.m. School patrol at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:07 a.m. School patrol at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
10:22 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Shadetree Drive, Flametree Circle and Sugar Maple Lane.
10:32 a.m. School patrol at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
11:31 a.m. Petty theft reported at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
12:43 p.m. School patrol at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
12:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Cayetano Drive, Foothill Drive and Cordoba Way.
1:09 p.m. School patrol at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
1:20 p.m. School patrol at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
1:21 p.m. School patrol at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
1:22 p.m. School patrol at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
1:52 p.m. Overdose with ambulance response at Jessie Court, Jennifer Lane and Elsbree Lane.
2:28 p.m. Knock and talk at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
5:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
6:07 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
6:21 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at American Way and Conde Lane.
8:12 p.m. Man down with combined response at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
8:30 p.m. Community oriented policing at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
8:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
9:31 p.m. Animal control call at White Birch Drive and Smoketree Street.
10:17 p.m. Burglary reported at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
10:37 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:23 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
11:59 p.m. Drunk driver at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
Saturday, Dec. 18:
12:33 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
12:49 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
7:33 a.m. Auto burglary reported at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
10:55 a.m. Disturbance just occurred at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
11:49 a.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
1:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
4:48 p.m. Petty theft reported at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
11:05 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
11:43 p.m. Community oriented policing at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
11:44 p.m. Suicide at Cyetano Drive, Foothill Drive and Cordoba Way.
Sunday, Dec. 19:
1:55 a.m. Music causing disturbance at Los Robles Avenue and Rio Ruso Drive.
2:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Armory Drive and Sucher Lane.
9:54 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
10:42 a.m. Burglary reported at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
11:28 a.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:57 a.m. Animal control call at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
12:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Cock Robin Avenue, Countryside Court and Hembree Lane.
12:22 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
1:33 p.m. Disturbance caused by juveniles at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
2:27 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
2:29 p.m. Fireworks at Elsbree Circle and Natalie Drive.
2:32 p.m. Petty theft reported at Decanter Circle and Winemaker Way.
5:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
10:26 p.m. Disturbance caused by juveniles at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
