Monday, Dec. 20:
12:39 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
2:00 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
3:55 a.m. Overdose with ambulance response at Gumview Road and Herb Road.
9:02 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at American Way and Conde Lane.
9:45 a.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
12:05 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:16 p.m. Battery just occurred at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
2:00 p.m. Private tow request at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
2:14 p.m. Suspect contacted, reprimanded and released at Moll Drive and Callahan Lane.
2:54 p.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:17 p.m. Law enforcement, fire and ambulance related event at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:03 p.m. Prowler at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
2:28 a.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:53 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
6:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Lavelle Road and Vineyard Way in Santa Rosa.
8:55 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Airport Boulevard and Aviation Boulevard.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lavelle Road in Santa Rosa.
11:00 a.m. Child abuse reported at Los Robles Avenue and Rio Ruso Drive.
11:57 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
1:22 p.m. Petty theft just occurred at Gumview Road and Tolleson Lane.
1:30 p.m. Coroner's case at Lockwood Drive and Merner Drive.
3:01 p.m. Private tow request at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
3:52 p.m. Family disturbance at Elsbree Lane and Heidi Place.
4:56 p.m. Family disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
7:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
8:49 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:51 a.m. Child abuse reported at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
9:51 a.m. Child abuse reported at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
9:59 a.m. Child abuse reported at Kendall Way and Old redwood Highway.
10:47 a.m. Traffic accident without injury reported at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:29 p.m. Disturbance caused by juveniles at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
4:24 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
4:46 p.m. Disturbance reported at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:10 p.m. Disturbance reported at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:33 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
9:19 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
9:58 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Lazy Creek Drive and Summer Rain Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 23:
2:02 a.m. Warrant attempt at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
5:49 a.m. Disturbance at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
9:15 a.m. Petty theft reported at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:43 a.m. Grand theft reported at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
1:10 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
1:30 p.m. Trespass at American Way and Conde Lane.
1:44 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
3:32 p.m. Embezzled vehicle report at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
3:47 p.m. At-risk missing person reported at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way.
5:39 p.m. Lost property at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
7:18 p.m. Welfare check at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
8:20 p.m. Open door at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
9:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:14 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Jessica Drive and Melva Court.
Friday, Dec. 24:
12:58 a.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
8:44 a.m. Suicide threats at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:37 a.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Katherine Place and Brian Street.
1:09 p.m. Fraud reported at Mitchell Lane and Pallino Court.
8:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
10:10 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
10:31 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Gordon Court and Alden Lane.
11:10 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Pinot Noir way and Chardonnay Place.
11:25 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Cordelia Lane and Lear Court.
11:25 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Gordon Court and Alden Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 25:
12:17 a.m. Music causing disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
12:18 a.m. Music causing disturbance at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
12:38 a.m. Party causing disturbance at Pinot Noir Way and Chardonnay Place.
1:10 a.m. Petty theft just occurred at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
2:33 a.m. Petty theft just occurred at Cordellia Lane and Lear Court.
2:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Christopher Way and Natalie Drive.
9:35 a.m. Auto burglary reported at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
5:50 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
6:13 p.m. Fireworks at Jensen lane and Alden Lane.
8:45 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:52 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:03 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Sunday, Dec. 26:
7:43 a.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
11:40 a.m. Petty theft reported at Pedroncelli Drive and Trione Circle.
11:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
11:53 a.m. Grand theft reported at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
12:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
12:59 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a wanted person at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
2:17 p.m. Vandalism reported at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
5:29 p.m. Civil situation at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
