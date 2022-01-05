Monday, Dec. 27:
1:38 a.m. Welfare check at Golf Course Drive, Shiloh Road and Skylane Boulevard.
12:05 p.m. Child abuse reported at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
1:54 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
1:58 p.m. Vandalism at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
1:59 p.m. Family disturbance at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
2:52 p.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane, Hembree Lane and Foothill Drive.
3:12 p.m. Petty theft reported at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
5:01 p.m. Welfare check at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
5:09 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:46 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Crystal Lane and Petaluma Boulevard South.
8:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
10:52 p.m. Drunk in public report at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
11:11 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 28:
6:22 a.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
9:43 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
10:45 a.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
11:28 a.m. Petty theft just occurred at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:14 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:02 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
1:38 p.m. Man down at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
3:51 p.m. Homeless related incident at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
4:08 p.m. Private tow request at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:42 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
7:46 p.m. Traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:03 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
Wednesday, Dec. 29:
1:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:03 a.m. Stolen credit card at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
10:06 a.m. Petty theft reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:05 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:22 p.m. Reckless driving at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:25 p.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Cottontail Way.
9:10 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:14 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 30:
9:30 a.m. Coroner’s case at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way.
10:05 a.m. Lost property at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
12:34 p.m. Burglary reported at Golf Course Drive and Fourteenth Hole Drive.
2:06 p.m. Petty theft reported at Decanter Circle and Chardonnay Place.
2:52 p.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Cottontail Way.
5:11 p.m. Disturbance reported at Valencia Court, Espana Way and Valencia Way.
5:21 p.m. Lost property at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
6:35 p.m. Animal control call at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
7:38 p.m. Drunk driver reported at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
8:35 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
Friday, Dec. 31:
9:15 a.m. Welfare check at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
1:42 p.m. Report relating to identity theft at Madrone Way and Holly Leaf Drive.
8:48 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
9:54 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:03 p.m. Fireworks at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
10:27 p.m. Fireworks at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 1:
12:28 a.m. Fireworks at Kensington Court and Wellington Circle.
12:33 a.m. Party causing disturbance at Pedroncelli Drive and Foppiano Way.
12:34 a.m. Party causing a disturbance at Crickett Court and Camelot Drive.
1:57 a.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
5:50 a.m. Battery just occurred at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:20 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
12:52 p.m. Lost property at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:11 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a drunk driver at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
3:50 p.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
3:59 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:11 p.m. Family disturbance at Mitchell Lane, Baldocchi Way and Eighth Hole Drive.
8:27 p.m. Fireworks reported at Kensington Court, Kensington Lane and Wellington Circle.
Sunday, Jan. 2:
1:48 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Apollo Place and Wilson Lane.
1:50 p.m. Illegal entry at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
3:32 p.m. Welfare check at Piccadilly Circle and Saint James Place.
6:19 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:24 p.m. Welfare check at Leno Drive and Vintage Greens Drive.
