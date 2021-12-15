Sebastopol, CA (95472)

Today

Rain likely. High 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 42F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.