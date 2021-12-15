Monday, Dec. 6:
12:11 a.m. Drunk driver contacted at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
5:39 a.m. Petty theft reported at Gabrielle Drive and Amie Drive.
9:32 a.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
9:57 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Eagle Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
10:05 a.m. Community oriented policing at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
10:06 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:11 a.m. Child abuse reported at WIndsor Park Circle, Duncan Drive and Private Road E.
10:29 a.m. Community oriented policing at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
10:38 a.m. Child molestation reported at Private Road F and Private Road E.
12:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Dawson Road and Mendocino Avenue.
3:35 p.m. Fraud reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:39 p.m. Vehicle repossession at Curry Court and ALden Court.
7:27 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:00 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
8:16 p.m. Burglary reported at Shadetree Drive, Smoketree Street and Smoketree Court.
8:21 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
Tuesday, Dec. 7:
9:57 a.m. Traffic accident with minor injuries at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:42 a.m. Violation of court order reported at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
2:18 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
2:51 p.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
3:38 p.m. Vehicle speed contest at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
7:58 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 8:
6:34 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Jensen Lane and Third Street.
10:55 a.m. Child abuse reported at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
1:27 p.m. Community oriented policing at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
2:40 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
5:13 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
5:38 p.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
6:20 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Hembree Lane Shiloh Center Drive.
8:09 p.m. Disturbance reported at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
11:41 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway, Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway.
Thursday, Dec. 9:
10:52 a.m. Search warrant executed at Airport Boulevard and Brickway Boulevard in Santa Rosa.
11:01 a.m. Combined law enforcement, fire and ambulance event at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
12:13 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way at Old Redwood Highway.
1:23 p.m. Grand theft just occurred at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
3:49 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:45 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
Friday, Dec. 10:
1:27 a.m. Animal control call at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
8:23 a.m. Vehicle pursuit at Independence Lane and Fredson Road.
3:34 p.m. Drunk driver reported at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
4:02 p.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
5:02 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
5:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa.
5:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Thrushwing Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
5:43 p.m. Child molestation reported at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
6:13 p.m. Welfare check at Leafhaven Lane and Peachtree Place.
7:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Grant Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue.
8:39 p.m. Community oriented policing at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 11:
1:02 a.m. Call for help at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
4:34 a.m. Disturbance at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane.
9:58 a.m. Fraud reported at Windflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
2:31 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:11 p.m. Petty theft reported at Promenade Lane and Herb Road.
6:37 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Bell Road and Joshua Drive.
7:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:00 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
8:57 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
11:22 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
11:25 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
11:35 p.m. Suicide threats at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 12:
2:40 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
8:53 a.m. Vandalism reported at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
5:32 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
6:48 p.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road.
