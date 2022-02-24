Monday, Feb. 14:
12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
8:56 a.m. Animal control call at Hastings Place and Northamptom Drive.
9:27 a.m. Grand theft reported at Merlot Way, Bouquet Circle and Decanter Circle.
11:26 a.m. Family disturbance at El Cobar Court, Foothill Drive and Rio Camino Court.
11:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Hembree Lane.
12:07 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Fourth Street.
2:31 p.m. Elder abuse reported at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
3:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Jones Road and Windsor Road.
3:50 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
3:56 p.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor Road.
4:44 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Conde Lane.
6:18 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
10:20 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Windsor Road, Emily Rose Circle and Marshall Way.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
6:21 a.m. Family disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
9:59 a.m. Windsor police assisted outside agency at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
11:57 a.m. Animal complaint at Matthew Court and Wilson Way.
3:48 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
4:11 p.m. Fraud reported at Los Amigos Road and Brooks Road South.
4:29 p.m. Welfare check at Orion Drive and Erika Drive.
9:35 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Creekside Drive and Broad Oak Way.
10:46 p.m. Drunk driver at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
12:06 a.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and Third Street.
3:24 a.m. Welfare check at Rochioli Drive and Trione Circle.
7:33 a.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
8:09 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Creekside Drive and Broad Oak Way.
8:52 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Old Redwood Highway and Godfrey Drive.
10:58 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Goblet Place and Decanter Circle.
12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Market Street.
1:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
6:23 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Walten Way and Windsor Road.
7:33 p.m. Probation violation at Old Redwood Highway and Bluebird Drive.
7:59 p.m. Animal control call at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
9:53 p.m. Private tow request at Usher Drive and Matthew Circle.
Thursday, Feb. 17:
7:23 a.m. Petty theft reported at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Bill Beedie Way and Windsor River Road.
9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
9:30 a.m. Fraud reported at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
10:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
10:25 a.m. Violation of court order reported at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
11:35 a.m. Fight at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
12:15 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Merner Drive and Wright Way.
12:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Mitchell Lane.
1:07 p.m. Fraud reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:43 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
5:23 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
5:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Cock Robin Avenue and Windsor Palms Drive.
10:52 p.m. Welfare check at Conde Lane and Mitchell Lane.
Friday, Feb. 18:
5:55 a.m. Coroner’s case at Conde Lane.
10:05 a.m. Disturbance at Shamrock Circle.
12:10 p.m. Sexual battery at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:11 p.m. Narcotic activity at Othello Court and Claudius Way.
1:43 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:59 p.m. Petty theft report at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
4:50 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
6:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
7:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
9:00 p.m. Fight at Windsor Road, Emily Rose Circle and Marshall Way.
9:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Limerick Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 19:
7:12 a.m. Drunk driver at Los Amigos Road and Brooks Road South.
11:32 a.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Fourth Street.
5:54 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:38 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Daybrook Drive and Oak Park Street.
Sunday, Feb. 20:
12:10 a.m. Reckless driving at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane
12:21 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Rio Ruso Drive.
3:33 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Old Redwood Highway and Godfrey Drive.
11:19 a.m. Vandalism reported at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
11:25 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Eastside Road and Windsor River Road.
6:48 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
7:11 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Deanna Place.
7:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Heidi Court and Brian Street.
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Jensen Lane and Hembree Lane.
9:43 p.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
10:37 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
