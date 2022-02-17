Monday, Feb. 7:
12:00 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Usher Drive and Shira Street.
5:13 a.m. Battery just occurred at East Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway.
8:39 a.m. Auto burglary reported at Pollard Way and Diana Court.
9:01 a.m. Child abuse reported at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
11:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
11:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
12:46 p.m. Coroner’s case at Candace Court and Elsbree Lane.
2:49 p.m. Child molestation report at Natalie Drive and Mallory Avenue.
3:43 p.m. At-risk missing person reported at Foothill Drive and Sierra Court.
5:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way.
7:13 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
7:18 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:45 p.m. Traffic stop at McClelland Drive and Duvander LAne.
7:54 p.m. Auto burglary reported at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
8:03 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
8:03 p.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
8:48 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:33 p.m. Welfare check at Blazing Star Court and Lakewood Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 8:
5:45 a.m. Petty theft reported at Mitchell Lane and Foppiano Way.
11:37 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:34 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
2:51 p.m. Vandalism reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
3:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Reiman Lane.
3:49 p.m. Child abuse reported at Whitehorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
3:48 p.m. Fraud reported at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
6:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Windsor River Road.
8:22 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Business Park Court and Shiloh Road.
9:14 p.m. Disturbance at Joni Court, Abbie Court and Colleen Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
2:14 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Foothill Drive and Ventana Drive.
9:28 a.m. Welfare check at Vintage Greens Drive and Trione Circle.
9:54 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
12:23 p.m. Disturbance reported at Fred Waring Court, Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way.
2:50 p.m. Disturbance at Daybrook Drive and Stellar Lane.
3:31 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway, Conde Lane and Windsor River Road.
4:10 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:26 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Valley Oak Court.
7:35 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
Thursday, Feb. 10:
3:39 a.m. Petty theft just occurred at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
5:47 a.m. Vandalism reported at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
7:01 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Rio Ruso Drive and Chiquita Lane.
8:17 a.m. Fraud reported at Rio Ruso Drive and Los Robles Avenue.
9:58 a.m. Vandalism reported at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
10:54 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
11:37 a.m. Windsor police assisted outside agency at Dartmouth Way and Bilington Lane.
1:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Way and Aaron Court.
1:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Hembree Lane.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hillview Road.
2:45 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Natalie Drive and Mallory Avenue.
4:11 p.m. Battery reported at Starr Creek Court and Starr Road.
5:20 p.m. Fireworks at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
5:33 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
11:46 p.m. Private tow request at Private Road E.
Friday, Feb. 11:
4:35 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
5:29 a.m. Trespass at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
9:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
9:41 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
9:48 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
2:06 p.m. Sexual battery at Old Redwood Highway and Fourth Street.
2:27 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
2:46 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
5:39 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Miller Lane.
7:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
11:45 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Daybrook Drive and Stellar Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 12:
12:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:05 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Hembree Lane.
3:30 p.m. Community oriented policing at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
6:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
6:09 p.m. Animal control call at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
6:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street.
7:09 p.m. Battery reported at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
7:15 p.m. Welfare check at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
7:30 p.m. Reckless driving at Vintage Greens Drive and Trione Circle.
Sunday, Feb. 13:
1:12 a.m. Coroner’s case at Rachael Lane and Elsbree Lane.
4:55 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Old Redwood Highway and Fourth Street.
8:50 a.m. Animal control call at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:34 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Deanna Place.
11:18 a.m. Hazardous materials (combined event) at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
4:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
4:42 a.m. Welfare check at Elsbree Lane, Jessie Court and Jennifer Lane.
8:02 a.m. Animal control call at Glen Miller Drive, Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
