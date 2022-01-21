Monday, Jan. 10:
6:47 a.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Marcella Lane.
9:42 a.m. Child abuse reported at Johnson Street, Larsen Way and Bill Beedie Way.
11:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
12:13 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Park Circle, Duncan Drive and Private Road G.
12:27 p.m. Welfare check at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
12:50 p.m. Burglary reported at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
3:25 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
4:19 p.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Cottontail Way.
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
8:44 a.m. Animal control call at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:28 a.m. Welfare check at Kensington Court, Kensington Lane and Wellington Circle.
11:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
12:17 p.m. Dumping/littering at Kensington Court, Kensington Lane and Wellington Circle.
2:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Christopher Way and Camelot Drive.
2:38 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:12 p.m. Fraud reported at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
3:17 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
3:30 p.m. Vandalism reported at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
6:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
7:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
11:45 p.m. Disturbance reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
11:53 p.m. Drunk driver at Los Amigos Road and Mazanita Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
12:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
12:59 a.m. Disturbance at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
3:04 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Franklin Street and Third Street.
8:12 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
8:43 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Pan Adobe Court.
9:02 a.m. Child molestation reported at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
9:41 a.m. Fraud reported at Leafhaven Lane and Sugar Maple Lane
10:54 a.m. Welfare check at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
12:56 p.m. Traffic accident at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
3:56 p.m. Welfare check at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
4:20 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
4:55 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
5:01 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:49 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Kendall Way and Old Redwood HIghway.
Thursday, Jan. 13:
1:53 a.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
7:01 a.m. Private investigator advised at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
7:31 a.m. Auto burglary reported at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
10:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
12:17 p.m. Suicide threats at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
12:53 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive, Smoketree Street and Smoketree Court.
1:19 p.m. Man down with emergency medical response at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
2:14 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
2:32 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
3:45 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
5:25 p.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
7:31 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
8:04 p.m. Violation of court order reported at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
9:12 p.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
Friday, Jan. 14:
10:59 a.m. Disturbance reported at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
12:53 p.m. Welfare check at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:00 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
4:45 p.m. Reckless driving at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:08 p.m. Suicide threats at Starburst Court, West Starburst Court and Starr Road.
6:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
7:51 p.m. Robbery at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:55 p.m. Welfare check at Leafhaven Lane and Peachtree Place.
9:06 p.m. Trespass at Thrushwing Avenue and Summer Wheat Drive.
9:10 p.m. Shots fired at occupied dwelling or vehicle at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
11:31 p.m. Animal control call at Equity Court and Camelot Drive.
11:43 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Courtyards E., Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
Saturday, Jan. 15:
1:35 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Circle.
3:55 a.m. Welfare check at Apollo Place and Wilson Lane.
9:45 a.m. Disturbance reported at Othello Court and Claudius Way.
11:32 a.m. Vandalism reported at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
12:44 p.m. Civil standby/keep the peace at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:06 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
7:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
7:56 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:15 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Golf Course Drive, Shiloh Road and Skylane Boulevard.
10:48 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street, Dove Lane and Hembree Lane.
Sunday, Jan. 16:
11:26 a.m. Vandalism reported at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
12:04 p.m. Reckless driving at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
12:21 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:35 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
5:18 p.m. Vandalism reported at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
5:25 p.m. Indecent exposure at Vinecrest Road and Vinecrest Circle.
6:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Fulton Road.
10:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
