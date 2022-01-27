Monday, Jan. 17:
11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
12:36 p.m. Wanted person arrested at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
12:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
1:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
2:09 p.m. Embezzled vehicle reported at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
6:57 p.m. Trespass reported at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
6:55 a.m. Fraud reported at Foxwood Drive, Lazy Creek Drive and Foxwood Court.
8:00 a.m. Burglary reported at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:14 a.m. Child molestation reported at Strech Lane and Dove Lane.
8:34 a.m. Stolen credit card reported at Gridley Drive and Chris Street.
8:44 a.m. Petty theft reported at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
8:44 a.m. Welfare check at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
11:03 a.m. Disturbance reported at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
1:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
2:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
2:14 p.m. Reckless driving at Mitchell Lane, Baldocchi Way and Eighth Hole Drive.
4:20 p.m. Windsor police assisted and outside agency at Matanzas Creek Lane and Bennett Valley Road.
5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Hembree Lane and Foothill Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
9:59 a.m. Family disturbance at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
10:27 a.m. Child abuse reported at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway
12:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Limerick Lane and Los Amigos Road.
12:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
2:02 p.m. Fraud reported at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
2:15 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way.
2:21 p.m. Traffic stop at La Contenta Court, El Macero Way and Foothill Drive.
3:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
3:37 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
6:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
9:15 p.m. Family disturbance at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 20:
8:02 a.m. Elder abuse report at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
11:05 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:58 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
12:54 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
1:37 p.m. Coroner’s case at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
2:28 p.m. Suicide threats at Day Road and Shiloh Road.
2:49 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
6:03 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:08 p.m. Fraud reported at Promenade Lane and Herb Road.
11:33 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Franklin Street and Third Street.
Friday, Jan. 21:
3:39 a.m. General noise disturbance at Alden Court, Harper Court and Alden Lane.
8:19 a.m. Disturbance reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:12 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
12:29 p.m. Petty theft reported at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:20 p.m. Dumping/littering at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
1:21 p.m. Found person at Franklin Street and Third Street.
5:01 p.m. Vandalism reported at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
8:31 p.m. Grand theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
8:56 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
8:57 p.m. Welfare check at Apollo Place and Wilson Lane.
9:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa.
10:53 p.m. Disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Saturday, Jan. 22:
2:43 a.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Arata Lane and Marcella lane.
6:03 a.m. Trespassing at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
6:14 a.m. Animal control call at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:18 a.m. Petty theft reported at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
11:37 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
4:02 p.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
7:55 p.m. Welfare check at Buena Tierra Way, Foothill Drive and Espana Way.
9:07 p.m. Man down with combined response at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:03 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
Sunday, Jan. 23:
5:44 a.m. Family disturbance at Entrada Lane and Starr Road.
10:46 a.m. Petty theft reported at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
11:51 a.m. Warrant attempt at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
12:09 p.m. Man down with combined response at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
12:17 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
1:19 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Windsor Palms Drive and Jay Bird Way.
2:23 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Hembree Lane and Foothill Drive.
6:52 p.m. Drunk driver at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:09 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
