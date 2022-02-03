Monday, Jan. 24:
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
12:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Kensington Court, Wellington Court and Kensington Lane.
1:04 p.m. Attempt to serve a civil warrant at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:33 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Foothill Drive and Hembree Lane.
4:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park.
4:21 p.m. Disturbance report at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
5:24 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Quince Street and Shadetree Drive.
6:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Peppertree Drive and Hembree Lane.
7:12 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
7:13 p.m. Disturbance at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 25:
8:57 a.m. Marijuana possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
10:53 a.m. Warrant attempt at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
12:46 p.m. Welfare check at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
4:24 p.m. General noise disturbance at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
4:54 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:19 p.m. Welfare check at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
5:27 p.m. Disturbance at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 26:
1:07 a.m. Animal control call at Franklin Street and Second Street.
6:59 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Wall Street and Windsor Road.
7:11 a.m. Call related to a private investigator at Elsie Way and Vinecrest Circle.
8:34 a.m. General noise disturbance at Maduro Street and Kidd Road.
8:54 a.m. Child abuse reported at Peppertree Drive and Saint James Place.
8:58 a.m. Battery reported at Old Redwood Highway and Miller Lane.
9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Steele Lane and West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa.
9:52 a.m. Marijuana possession at Foothill Drive and Sierra Court.
11:22 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive.
12:20 p.m. Petty theft report at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
1:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
3:41 p.m. Report related to identity theft at Old Redwood Highway and Godfrey Drive.
11:15 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
11:35 p.m. General noise disturbance at Starr Road and Windsor River Road.
Thursday, Jan. 27:
8:39 a.m. Spousal injury report at Conde Lane and Broadleaf Lane.
9:07 a.m. Marijuana possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
9:57 a.m. Coroner’s case at Espart Court and Foothill Drive.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
11:03 a.m. Marijuana possession at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Conde Lane and Windsor River Road.
11:15 a.m. Report related to identity theft at Old Redwood Highway and Godfrey Drive.
12:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Jones Road and Windsor Road.
3:03 p.m. Vehicle repossession at Planetree Drive and Leafhaven Lane.
4:29 p.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:52 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
7:16 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Shadetree Drive.
9:48 p.m. Warrant attempt at the Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park.
Friday, Jan. 28:
9:01 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Zinfandel Drive and Chardonnay Place.
9:40 a.m. Petty theft reported at Samantha Court and Samantha Way.
11:35 a.m. Child abuse reported at Merlot Way, Bouquet Circle and Decanter Circle.
11:45 a.m. Report related to identity theft at Old Redwood Highway and Godfrey Drive.
12:03 p.m. Traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
12:16 p.m. Reckless driving at Los Amigos Road and Brooks Road South.
2:19 p.m. Temporary restraining order served at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:05 p.m. Reckless driving at Pine Street and Lake Drive.
4:50 p.m. Assault with a deadly record at McClelland Drive and Windsor Road.
4:59 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:10 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
6:57 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Market Street.
10:08 p.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:52 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Shannon Way and Samantha Way
10:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Juniper Lane and Hembree Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 29:
12:05 p.m. Homeless person under the influence of drugs at Old Redwood Highway and Fourth Street.
1:20 p.m. Grand theft reported at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
2:35 p.m. Welfare check at Tamara Way and Aaron Court.
2:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
3:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Saint James Place.
4:06 p.m. Traffic accident of unknown detail at Golf Course Drive and 16th Hole Drive.
6:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
8:43 p.m. Suicide attempt at Chris Street and Gridley Drive.
11:22 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 30:
12:23 a.m. Welfare check at Rochioli Drive and Trione Circle.
12:41 a.m. Disturbance at 17th Hole Drive and Golf Course Drive.
3:17 a.m. Family disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
9:46 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at 17th Hole Drive and Golf Course Drive.
10:36 a.m. Welfare check at Brianne Court and Brianne Circle.
11:55 a.m. Juvenile disturbance at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
12:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Smoketree Street and Hembree Lane.
5:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Kristine Way and Jutta Way.
