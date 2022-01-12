Monday, Jan 3:
2:12 a.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
7:49 a.m. Animal control call at Ginny Drive and Jonathan Drive.
8:25 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:15 a.m. Lost property at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:25 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:58 a.m. Rape reported at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
10:11 a.m. Private tow request at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:51 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
11:16 a.m. Child abuse reported at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
1:23 p.m. Disturbance reported at Valencia Court, Espana Way and Valencia Way.
1:44 p.m. Auto burglary reported at American Way and Conde Lane.
1:48 p.m. Spousal injury report at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:03 p.m. Petty theft reported at Decanter Circle and Winemaker Way.
2:12 p.m. Fraud reported at Leafhaven Lane and Sugar Maple Lane.
2:18 p.m. Disturbance reported at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:33 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Starr Road and Starr Creek.
4:58 p.m. Report related to identity theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:50 p.m. Welfare check at Cordellia Lane and Lear Court.
8:17 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
Tuesday, Jan 4:
1:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:28 p.m. Vehicle repossession at Walten Way and Princess Way.
3:39 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
4:28 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
4:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
4:40 p.m. Fraud reported at Lazy Creek Drive and Quail Hollow Court.
7:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
Wednesday, Jan. 5:
8:53 a.m. Drunk driver reported at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
11:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
12:33 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:07 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:31 p.m. Violation of court order at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
2:33 p.m. Prowler peeking in door or window at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
3:17 p.m. Report related to identity theft at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane.
3:20 p.m. Officers unable to locate an individual under the influence of drugs at Oak Park Steet and Daybrook Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 6:
1:52 a.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Patti Page Court, Rosemary Clooney Court and Glen Miller Drive.
10:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:15 p.m. Grand theft reported at Courtyards E, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
11:11 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Mitchell Lane, Baldocchi Way and 8th Hole Drive.
Friday, Jan. 7:
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Amber Ridge Way and Starr Road.
5:27 p.m. Grand theft reported at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:18 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
10:41 p.m. Family disturbance at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
Saturday, Jan. 8:
1:20 a.m. Private tow request at Matthew Circle and Usher Drive.
1:53 a.m. Welfare check at 9th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
2:08 a.m. Coroner’s case at 9th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
7:17 a.m. Report related to identity theft at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
1:36 p.m. Marijuana possession at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
1:52 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
2:19 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
3:58 p.m. Welfare check at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
5:52 p.m. Battery just occurred at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:39 p.m. Threats of suicide at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
11:59 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 9:
12:27 a.m. Violation of probation at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
10:01 a.m. Violation of probation at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:29 p.m. Vandalism reported at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
4:18 p.m. Grand theft reported at Buckingham Drive and Sheffield Street.
5:13 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:27 p.m. Burglary reported at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
