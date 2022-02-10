Monday, Jan. 31:
3:58 a.m. Public assistance provided at Cottontail Way.
5:53 a.m. Public assistance provided at Richardson Street and Windsor River Road.
9:09 a.m. Weapon on school grounds at Patrick Lane and Windsor Road.
10:21 a.m. Battery at Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Court.
10:55 a.m. Suicide threats at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
11:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
11:54 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at 14th Hole Drive and Golf Course Drive.
2:12 p.m. Disturbance reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:38 p.m. Battery with domestic injury at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
3:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
3:49 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Golf Course Drive and 16th Hole Drive.
7:20 p.m. Grand theft reported at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
Tuesday, Feb. 1:
9:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Jones Road and Windsor Road.
9:34 a.m. Petty theft reported at Merner Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:38 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
10:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Conde Lane and Windsor River Road.
12:51 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway, Conde Lane and Windsor River Road.
1:11 p.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
1:48 p.m. Dumping/littering at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
1:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Jones Road and Windsor Road.
4:13 p.m. Vandalism reported at Bob Crosby Way and Dizzy Gillespie Way.
5:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
7:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Vintage Greens Drive and Trione Circle.
8:39 p.m. Welfare check at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
9:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 2:
7:11 a.m. Community oriented policing at Natalie Drive and Mallory Avenue.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:18 a.m. Child abuse reported at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:25 a.m. Family disturbance at Johnson Street and Bell Road.
8:26 a.m. Child abuse reported at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
9:08 a.m. Vandalism reported at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
9:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
11:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
11:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
12:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:35 p.m. Marijuana possession at Veronica Court and Jessica Drive.
1:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Reiman Lane.
2:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Oak Way.
2:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
2:46 p.m. Traffic stop at East Shiloh Road, Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Pedroncelli Drive and Foppiano Way.
3:15 p.m. Coroner’s case at 14th Hole Drive and Golf Course Drive.
4:37 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
5:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
5:55 p.m. Disturbance at Bill Beedie way and Windsor River Road.
7:00 p.m. Petty theft reported at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:07 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street, Bill Beedie Way and Larsen Way.
Thursday, Feb. 3:
3:18 a.m. Vandalism reported at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
5:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Todd Road in Santa Rosa.
9:02 a.m. Private tow request at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
10:25 a.m. Fraud reported at Conde Lane.
10:47 a.m. Child abuse reported at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
11:07 a.m. Fraud reported at Rachael Lane and Elsbree Lane.
11:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way.
12:25 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
12:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
2:25 p.m. Welfare check at Buena Tierra Way, Foothill Drive and Espana Way.
2:57 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Brooks Road South and Jessica Drive.
3:28 p.m. Loitering at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:09 p.m. Coroner’s case at Shamrock Circle.
7:08 p.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
7:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
9:34 p.m. Disturbance reported at Private Road G, Duncan Drive and Windsor Park Circle.
11:25 p.m. Spousal injury reported at Wallace Way, Blasi Drive and Pollard Way
Friday, Feb. 4:
1:23 a.m. Warrant attempt at Conde Lane and American Way.
2:36 a.m. Party causing disturbance at Franklin Street and Third Street.
8:49 a.m. Temporary restraining order at Samanth Court and Samantha Way.
11:00 a.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
12:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
12:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Market Street.
5:30 p.m. Reckless driving at Skylane Boulevard, Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
6:55 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
7:00 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Conde Lane and Oakfield Lane.
8:13 p.m. Drunk driver at Conde Lane and Mitchell Lane.
8:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
Saturday, Feb. 5:
12:43 a.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Kendall Way.
7:15 a.m. Stake out at Elsie Way and Vinecrest Circle.
10:29 a.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
10:51 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
11:25 a.m. Homeless-related prostitution call at Shiloh Center Drive.
12:01 p.m. Vehicle repossession at Old Redwood Highway, Viking Court and Shira Street.
3:27 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Foxwood Drive.
5:31 p.m. Trespass at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
5:40 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane.
7:45 p.m. Family disturbance at Starr View Drive and Venus Drive.
8:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Gordon Court and Alden Lane.
9:37 p.m. Suicide attempt at Goblet Place and Decanter Circle.
10:51 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
Sunday, Feb. 6:
1:07 a.m. Civil situation at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
4:52 a.m. Animal control call at Courtyard E, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
9:43 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
1:41 p.m. Traffic stop Los Amigos Road and Brooks Road South.
1:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive.
2:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Star Circle, Starr Road and Gumview Road.
3:43 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
3:53 p.m. Disturbance at Biggs Court and Hembree Lane.
6:02 p.m. Indecent exposure at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
7:40 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane.
7:40 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:53 p.m. Welfare check at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
