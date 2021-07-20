JULY 12
10:25 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Bob Crosby Way and Dizzy Gillespie Way.
10:40 a.m. Grand theft report at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
12:16 p.m. Fraud report at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
5:28 p.m. Petty theft report at Calabazas Drive and VIctory Lane.
5:39 p.m. Court order violation at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
JULY 13
11:09 a.m. Traffic accident (non-injury) at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:38 a.m. Traffic enforcement at 10th Hole Drive.
12:17 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:34 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:29 p.m. Disturbance at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
8:36 p.m. Disturbance at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
JULY 14
12:01 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
8:39 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:34 a.m. Suspicious person at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:03 p.m. Petty theft, in custody at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:10 p.m. Found property at Peggy Lee Court, Kay Starr Court and Glen Miller Drive.
4:50 p.m. Fraud report at Pollard Way and Diana Court.
7:28 p.m. Suspicious person at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:40 p.m. Disturbance (domestic) at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
8:44 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Los Robles Avenue and Rio Ruso Drive.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance (noise) at Promenade Lane and Herb Road.
JULY 16
12:03 a.m. Suspicious person at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
1:54 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:17 p.m. Drug possession at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
4:07 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
8:49 p.m. Disturbance (domestic) at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:23 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
JULY 17
3:43 a.m. Disturbance (domestic) at Leafhaven Lane and Peachtree Place.
8:42 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovered at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
9:19 a.m. Hit and run (misdemeanor) at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
9:52 a.m. Disturbance (domestic) at Planetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
10:23 a.m. Suspicious vehicle (occupied) at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway
10:50 a.m. Hit and run (misdemeanor) at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
11:29 a.m. Hit and run (misdemeanor) at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
12:02 p.m. Suspicious vehicle (occupied) at Foothill Drive, La Quinta Drive and Valencia Way.
2:07 p.m. Disturbance (family) at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
7:58 p.m. Disturbance at Decanter Circle and Provencial Way.
10:06 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Wade Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:14 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Cockspur Court and Sugar Maple Lane.
11:48 p.m. Drunk driver DUI at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
JULY 18
12:04 a.m. Disturbance (domestic) at Decanter Circle and Stomper Drive.
12:36 a.m. Promiscuous shooting at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
12:52 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
11:39 a.m. Suspicious vehicle (occupied) at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
1:22 p.m. Hit and run (misdemeanor) reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:23 p.m. Lost property at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
4:46 p.m. Petty theft reported at Southampton Drive and Buckingham Drive.
4:53 p.m. Disturbance (family) at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
5:10 p.m. Disturbance (domestic) at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
