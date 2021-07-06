MONDAY, JUNE 28
9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
11:49 a.m. Welfare check at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
1:12 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place, reprimand and release.
4:29 p.m. Violation of court order at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
4:40 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:49 p.m. Fraud at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
10:36 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
11:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
11:50 p.m. Warrant attempt at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
1:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
8:30 a.m. Welfare check at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
12:04 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive an Duvander Lane.
12:41 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:07 p.m. Battery at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
7:19 p.m. Welfare check at Alden Court and Harper Court.
7:21 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:52 p.m. Reckless driving at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:47 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River road and Richardson Street.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
9:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Day Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
9:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
11:16 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:47 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:26 p.m. Grand theft at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
Between 7:58 and 9:49 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks at Shamrock Circle, Darcy Circle, Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
9:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
1:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Ventor Avenue.
8:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:39 p.m. Missing person (juvenile) at Private Road F and Private Road G.
2:11 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
4:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
5:38 p.m. Animal control call at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
5:46 p.m. Suicide threats at Springfield Court and Starr Road.
9:29 p.m. Welfare check at Cork Street and Crusher Drive.
11:55 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
4:34 a.m. Drunk driver at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
9:31 a.m. Welfare check at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
9:37 a.m. Welfare check at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
10:08 a.m. Family disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, BOLO issued.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Montego Street and Foothill Drive.
1:14 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:29 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
Between 9:08 p.m. and 9:21 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks at Foppiano Way, Vintage Greens Drive, Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
10:06 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Fireweed Court and Lakewood Drive.
10:40 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
10:51 p.m. Animal control call at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
12:37 a.m. Family disturbance at Pollard Way and Diana Court.
3:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
3:20 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:32 a.m. Animal control call at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
12:44 p.m. Reckless driving at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
From 7:37 p.m. to 11:32 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks and promiscuous shootings at Seville Court, Espana Way, 11th Hole Drive, Windsor Road, Commons Court, Kensington Court, Shamrock Circle, Gumview Road, Milsom Place, Decanter Circle, Belfiore Lane and Arata Lane.
9:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
10:12 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
10:52 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:05 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Chablis Drive and Cellar Way.
11:19 p.m. Petty theft at Shiloh road and 19th Hole Drive.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
12:03 a.m. Disturbance at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
2:59 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Lord Drive and Princess Way.
11:18 a.m. Petty theft occurred at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, gone on arrival.
11:50 a.m. Threat of death of great bodily injury at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
2:02 p.m. Reckless driving at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, gone on arrival.
4:12 p.m. Drunk driver DUI at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
Between 5:05 p.m. and 11:57 p.m., multiple calls for fireworks at Bell Road, Market Street, Venus Drive, Kensington Court, Belfiore Lane, Loni Court, Starr Road, Curry Court, Dry Creek Drive, Bluebird Drive, Godfrey Drive, Elsbree Lane, Shadetree Drive, Decanter Circle, Elm Street, Carey Court, Trione Circle, Railroad Avenue, Old Redwood Highway, Cayetano Court and Private Road F.
5:16 p.m. Coroner’s case at Enzos Way and Old Oak Road.
5:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Entrada Lane and Starr Road.
5:53 p.m. Warrant attempt at Airport Boulevard and Fulton Road.
9:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
11:36 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
11:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
11:59 p.m. Disturbance (family) at Erika Drive and Graham Court.
