Monday, Nov. 15:
1:53 a.m. Traffic stop at WIndsor River Road and River Oak Lane.
8:30 a.m. Community oriented policing at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
9:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
10:40 a.m. Unsafe speed at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
11:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
11:12 a.m. Child abuse reported at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
11:15 a.m. Child abuse reported at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
11:35 a.m. Petty theft reported at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
11:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
11:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
12:27 p.m. Sexual battery at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
1:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
3:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
3:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
4:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
7:23 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance reported at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
10:18 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 16:
8:27 a.m. Stolen credit card reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
11:22 a.m. Stolen credit card reported at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
11:40 a.m. Reckless driving at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
12:47 p.m. Welfare check at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Avenue.
12:51 p.m. Probation violation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:13 p.m. Domestic battery with injury reported at Bluebird Drive, Creekside Drive and Hembree Lane.
10:22 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Windsor Road and Ginny Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 17:
6:51 a.m. Windsor police were unable to locate a wanted person at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:07 a.m. Windsor police arrested a wanted person at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Joe Rodota Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:41 a.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:38 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
11:05 a.m. Child abuse reported at Windsor Road and Ginny Drive.
11:05 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Jessica Drive and Melva Court.
12:30 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:09 p.m. Stranded motorist at Shiloh Road and Conde lane.
2:20 p.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Bruce Spruce Way.
2:24 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
3:46 p.m. Disturbance reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
4:38 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
5:53 p.m. Coroner’s case at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:51 p.m. Drunk driver at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, unable to locate.
Thursday, Nov. 18:
8:28 a.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
10:37 a.m. Marijuana possession at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
11:13 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:15 p.m. Petty theft reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:35 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
3:38 p.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
4:28 p.m. Off-road vehicle on private road at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
4:31 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:22 p.m. Public assistance at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
5:54 p.m. Petty theft just occurred at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
7:10 p.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:26 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
Friday, Nov. 19:
2:44 a.m. Call related to mental illness at Whitehorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
7:25 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Pollard Way and Diana Court.
9:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
9:43 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
3:28 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
4:53 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
5:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:32 p.m. Violation of domestic court order reported at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
6:14 p.m. Coroner’s case at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
6:24 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Herb Road, Lydia Court and Kidd Road.
7:24 p.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
8:56 p.m. Community oriented policing at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:15 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Franklin Street and Second Street.
Saturday, Nov. 20:
12:42 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
1:18 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
7:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
8:46 a.m. Fraud reported at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
9:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:55 a.m. Disturbance reported at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
10:39 a.m. Disturbance reported at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
11:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
5:14 p.m. Domestic at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
6:06 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:13 p.m. Petty theft just occurred at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:44 p.m. Community oriented policing at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:19 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
Sunday, Nov. 21:
2:30 a.m. General noise disturbance at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
2:20 p.m. Private tow request at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
3:47 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
5:21 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Holly Leaf Drive and Buckeye Drive.
7:32 p.m. Promiscuous shooting reported at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive, Flametree Circle and Sugar Maple Lane.
