Monday, Nov. 22:
3:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
12:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
12:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
2:15 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
2:24 p.m. Civil standby/keep the peace at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
4:15 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
4:47 p.m. Officers were unable to locate a subject with a gun at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
5:09 p.m. Disturbance reported at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:28 p.m. Disturbance at Las Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
9:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road.
9:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:01 p.m. Welfare check at Elsbree Circle and Natalie Drive.
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards E, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 23:
2:16 a.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
5:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
7:41 a.m. Violation of court order reported at 10th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
10:48 a.m. Disturbance reported at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
12:09 p.m. Vandalism reported at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:53 p.m. Fraud reported at Pollard Way and Diana Court.
3:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Amber Ridge Way and Starr Road.
5:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
8:47 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:00 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
11:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
Wednesday, Nov. 24:
12:10 a.m. Disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
3:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:25 a.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:29 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
5:04 p.m. Domestic court order violation reported at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 25:
2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
5:33 p.m. Family disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:44 p.m. Welfare check at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
9:18 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
9:45 a.m. Grand theft reported at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
Friday, Nov. 26:
12:17 a.m. Music causing disturbance at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:50 a.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:05 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:52 p.m. Welfare check at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
9:46 p.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
10:42 p.m. Community oriented policing at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:42 p.m. General noise disturbance at Miramonte Street, Miramonte Court and Montego Street.
10:58 p.m. Family disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:22 p.m. General noise disturbance at Miramonte Street, Miramonte Court and Montego Street.
11:35 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Promenade Lane and Herb Road.
Saturday, Nov. 27:
8:09 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Alden Court, Harper Court and Alden Lane.
10:22 a.m. Police arrested a wanted person at Alden Court, Harper Court and Alden Lane.
11:46 a.m. Probation violation at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
12:21 p.m. Battery reported at Dawson Road and Mendocino Avenue.
1:34 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
4:13 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
5:30 p.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
9:59 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
11:11 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
11:53 p.m. Animal control call at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
Sunday, Nov. 28:
3:51 a.m. Police unable to locate drunk driver at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:15 p.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
3:17 p.m. Drunk driving call at Old Redwood Highway and Bark Street.
5:49 p.m. Burglary reported at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
6:54 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Berkshire Way and Buckingham Drive.
10:49 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:19 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Lake Drive and Blue Spruce Way.
