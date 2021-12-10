Monday, Nov. 29:
1:45 a.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:31 a.m. Grand theft reported at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
9:06 a.m. Fraud reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:07 a.m. Vehicle tampering reported at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive.
12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
1:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
1:25 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
1:52 p.m. At-risk person reported missing at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:55 p.m. Vandalism reported at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
3:36 p.m. Vandalism just occurred at D Street and Maple Drive — unable to locate.
3:54 p.m. Vandalism reported at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
6:14 p.m. Animal control call at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
6:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
7:06 p.m. Disturbance at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 30:
1:00 a.m. Prowler at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
8:28 a.m. Community oriented policing at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
8:29 a.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:09 a.m. Disturbance at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
10:05 a.m. Report of property received under assumed identity at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:47 a.m. Report related to identity theft at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
12:50 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
1:17 p.m. Sexual battery at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
2:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Avenue.
3:13 p.m. Trespassing reported at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
4:16 p.m. Welfare check at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
5:08 p.m. Vehicle repossession at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
6:02 p.m. Overdose with ambulance response at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
6:05 p.m. Civil situation at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:50 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at 14th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
8:51 p.m. Family disturbance at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
Wednesday, Dec. 1:
7:06 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Franklin Street and Second Street.
7:06 a.m. Child abuse reported at Lavell Road and Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.
7:20 a.m. Traffic stop reported at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
8:32 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
9:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Portello Lane and Victory Lane.
9:36 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive.
11:40 a.m. Child abuse reported at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
12:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:48 p.m. Welfare check at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
3:47 p.m. Welfare check at Goblet Place and Crusher Drive.
5:23 p.m. Warrant attempt at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:41 p.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court, Rosemary Clooney Court and Glen Miller Drive.
11:53 p.m. Private tow request at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:56 p.m. Private tow request at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Thursday, Dec. 2:
7:13 a.m. Disturbance reported at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
7:39 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Wade Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:52 a.m. Vandalism reported at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
8:31 a.m. Disturbance reported at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
9:39 a.m. Disturbance reported at SHiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:28 p.m. Minor in possession of alcohol at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:03 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
4:55 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
5:15 p.m. Violation of court order reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:42 p.m. Private tow request at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
8:07 p.m. Private tow request at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
Friday, Dec. 3:
12:48 a.m. Welfare check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:03 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
9:19 a.m. Petty theft just occurred at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
9:46 a.m. Vandalism reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:29 a.m. Traffic accident without injury reported at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
10:48 a.m. Grand theft reported at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
10:54 a.m. Petty theft reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:39 a.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court, Rosemary Clooney Court and Glen Miller Drive.
2:05 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Oak Park Street and WIndsor River Road.
3:24 p.m. Welfare check at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
6:02 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
6:34 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:59 p.m. Disturbance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
8:24 p.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
9:21 p.m. Disturbance just occurred eat Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:03 p.m. Petty theft just occurred at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Robie Way and Starr Road.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
10:55 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 4:
1:56 a.m. Music causing disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
10:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
12:18 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive, Flametree Circle and Sugar Maple Lane.
2:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane
4:43 p.m. Disturbance reported at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
9:30 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Vintage Greens Drive and Ferrari Way.
11:01 p.m. Petty theft at Healdsburg Avenue and Bailhache Avenue.
11:20 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way
11:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
Sunday, Dec. 5:
12:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Whispering Creek Drive and Vineyard Creek Drive.
12:32 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:58 p.m. Violation of court order at Bluebird Drive, Creekside Drive and Hembree Lane.
3:15 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:34 p.m. Petty theft report at Jutta Way and Gertrude Drive.
7:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Southampton Drive and Buckingham Drive.
9:20 p.m. Vandalism reported at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
