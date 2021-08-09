MONDAY, AUGUST 2
6:51 a.m. Petty theft at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
8:03 a.m. Petty theft at Starr Road and Starr Circle.
12:05 p.m. Missing person at risk at Miramar Street and Flamenco Court.
12:48 p.m. Welfare check at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
1:11 p.m. Disturbance at Elio Court and Blasi Drive.
1:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
3:05 p.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
3:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Nottingham Way, reprimand and release.
4:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road, reprimand and release.
5:17 p.m. Fraud at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
6:22 p.m. Welfare check at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
7:04 p.m. Suicide threats at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
7:35 p.m. Coroner’s case at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
12:34 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Valencia Court.
6:49 a.m. Vandalism at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
6:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive, reprimand and release.
9:54 a.m. Vandalism at A Street and Maple Drive.
10:42 a.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:50 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
3:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Christopher Way ad Camelot Drive, reprimand and release.
5:20 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
6:35 p.m. Child molestation report at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4
8:40 a.m. Fight at Caletti Avenue and Standard Avenue, homeless related incident.
8:53 a.m. Animal control call at McClelland Drive and Honsa Lane.
10:52 a.m. Missing person at risk at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
12:22 p.m. Family disturbance at Fireweed Court and Lakewood Drive.
12:57 p.m. Petty theft at Burgundy Way and Sauvignon Place.
1:33 p.m. Welfare check at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
3:45 p.m. Temporary restraining order served at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
4:03 p.m. Drunk driver at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:10 p.m. Fraud at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
7:42 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 8the Hole Drive.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, reprimand and release.
12:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Portello Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
7:02 a.m. Coroner’s case at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
9:33 a.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
12:08 p.m. Robbery at Elm Street and Circle Drive.
2:24 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:51 p.m. Fight at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
5:43 p.m. Battery at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
7:24 p.m. Family disturbance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:53 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
12:21 a.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
12:25 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
9:45 a.m. Sexual battery at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
2:30 p.m. Man down at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
5:36 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:35 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
9:03 p.m. Fireworks at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
9:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Marcella Lane, reprimand and release.
9:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Stellar Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
10:53 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Brianne Circle and Brianne Court.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
7:23 a.m. Welfare check at Pleasant Avenue and Chalk Hill Road.
9:10 a.m. Vandalism at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
10:14 a.m. Dumping/littering at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Earhart Court.
10:39 a.m. Auto burglary at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
2:06 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:38 p.m. Man down at Arata Lane and Olsen Farm Road.
6:13 p.m. Grand theft at Private Road F and Private Road G.
9:02 p.m. Vandalism at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
9:55 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
10:11 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
10;26 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:10 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:34 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Gumview Road and Keith Court.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
12:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Marcella Lane, reprimand and release.
9:10 a.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
1:06 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Emily Road Circle.
3:01 p.m. Fraud at Burgundy Way and Pinot Noir Way.
5:01 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
