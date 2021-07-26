MONDAY, JULY 19
1:04 a.m. Welfare check at 10th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
3:34 p.m. Fraud at American Way and Conde Lane.
4:57 p.m. Family disturbance at Graciela Drive and Marcella Lane.
5:35 p.m. Welfare check at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
6:54 p.m. Animal control call at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
8:52 p.m. Petty theft at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
11:57 p.m. Suicide attempt at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
12:38 a.m. Animal control call at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
12:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 19th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
2:53 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:20 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
6:01 p.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
9:41 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:52 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
12:04 a.m. Disturbance at Stomper Driver and Provencial Way.
7:03 a.m. Animal control call at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:00 a.m. Grand theft auto at Atascadero Drive and Victory Lane.
8:26 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
9:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive.
10:10 a.m. Vandalism at Buena Tierra Way and Foothill Drive.
11:20 a.m. Missing person at risk at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
11:38 a.m. Battery just occurred at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
12:24 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Pelham Drive and Mt. Weske Drive.
12:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Winemaker Way.
12:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
12:59 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:13 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, homeless related incident.
6:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
9:25 p.m. Fireworks at Gumview Road and Keith Lane.
10:48 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
11:41 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
6:56 a.m. Grand theft at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
7:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
7:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
7:59 a.m. Grand theft at Cordelia Lane and Claudius Way.
12:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Winemaker Road, reprimand and release.
4:34 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
6:25 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Hastings Place and Wilson Lane.
6:32 p.m. Welfare check at Leona Court and Chris Street.
9:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
9:16 p.m. Disturbance at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
11:00 p.m. Drunk driver at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
5:27 a.m. Spousal injury report at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
10:24 a.m. Fraud at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
2:58 p.m. Warrant attempt at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
6:06 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:25 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Shira Street and Samantha Way.
7:08 p.m. Vehicle tampering at Manzanita Drive ad Blasi Drive.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
2:32 a.m. Disturbance at Rio Russo Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:58 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Decanter Circle and Cork Street.
10:27 a.m. Missing person at risk at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
11:16 a.m. Attempted burglary at Zapata Court and Rio Ruso Drive.
3:47 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:15 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
9:17 p.m. Disturbance at Starr Road and Ventor Avenue.
9:37 p.m. Disturbance at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
10:05 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:07 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:49 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:58 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road
11:03 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
11:36 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Private Road F and Private Road E.
11:51 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
7:21 a.m. Auto burglary report at Deanna Place and Marsi Court.
11:38 a.m. Grand theft at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
1:47 p.m. Petty theft at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
2:50 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:54 p.m. Reckless driving at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
6:11 p.m. Petty theft at Tyler Court and Tamara Way.
6:48 p.m. Welfare check at Golf Course Drive and 16th Hole Drive.
7:25 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:29 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
8:48 p.m. Disturbance (party) y Windsor Road and Wal Street.
9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
10:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
