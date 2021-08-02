MONDAY, JULY 26
1:39 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:21 a.m. Child abuse at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
10:29 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
10:35 a.m. Child abuse at Siruis Drive and Stellar Lane.
12:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
2:19 p.m. Animal control call at Elsbree Lane and Candace Court.
2:57 p.m. Fraud at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
8:23 p.m. Animal control call at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
9:13 p.m. Missing person at risk at Othello Court and Claudius Way.
9:23 p.m. Traffic accident with unknown details at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane,
11:13 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
1:31 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
9:41 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Valencia Way and Cordoba Way.
10:11 a.m. Petty theft at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:27 a.m. Burglary report at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
10:34 a.m. Burglary at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
4:10 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
5:22 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
5:45 p.m. Disturbance (family) at Windsor Palms Drive ad Jay Bird Way.
7:14 p.m. Fight at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
10:50 p.m. Disturbance at Goblet Place and Decanter Circle.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
3:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
6:41 a.m. Disturbance at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
11:55 a.m. Wanted person no warrant at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
2:37 p.m. Fight at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:38 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:41 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
4:36 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
8:47 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:58 p.m. Suspect contact at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
9:10 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
11:15 p.m. Missing person at risk at Market Street and Bell Road.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
12:30 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive, reprimand and release.
2:17 p.m. Mentally ill at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
3:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
8:29 a.m. Violation of probation at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
11:41 a.m. Man down at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
12:52 p.m. Auto burglary at Shadetree Drive and Quince Street.
4:24 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
5:59 p.m. Reckless driving at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
6:26 p.m. Auto burglary at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
8:03 p.m. Welfare check at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
10:11 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
10:26 p.m. Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:45 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
12:38 p.m. Vandalism at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
12:40 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
12:07 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Wallace Way and Pollard Way.
12:19 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Maple Drive and C Street.
12:47 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
8:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
3:08 p.m. Disturbance at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
3:31 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
6:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
9:01 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:10 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:23 p.m. Disturbance at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
9:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road ad Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:10 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
11:10 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Chardonnay Place and Merlot Way.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
1:46 a.m. Disturbance at Oak Way and Burgundy Way.
1:58 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
11:56 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:53 p.m. Missing person at risk at Miramar Street and Flamenco Court.
9:37 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
