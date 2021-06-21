MONDAY, JUNE 14
12:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
12:59 a.m. Animal control call at Decanter Circle and Chardonnay Place.
11:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
12:44 p.m. Disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Circle.
1:50 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
6:10 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:12 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8: 14 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
8:59 p.m. Welfare check at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
9:16 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:36 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
7:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
12:27 p.m. Fraud at Chablis Drive and Merlot Way.
1:43 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Starr Road and Starr Circle.
2:12 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Othello Court and Claudius Way.
2:44 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:06 p.m. Drunk driver at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
8:14 a.m. Grand theft at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
11:21 a.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
12:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane, reprimand and release.
12:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
12:58 p.m. Welfare check at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
1:22 p.m. Petty theft at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
5:36 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, homeless related incident.
11:08 p.m. Suicide threats at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
3:04 a.m. Animal control call at Southampton Drive and Buckingham Drive.
8:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
10:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive, reprimand and release.
10:22 a.m. Fraud at Bordeaux Way and Merlot Way.
10:37 a.m. Child molestation at Fireweed Court and Lakewood Drive.
10:43 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:10 a.m. Petty theft at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
5:16 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:18 p.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
6:58 p.m. Welfare check at Brian Street and Bari Lane.
8:39 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:26 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
11:42 p.m. Violation of court order at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
4:02 a.m. Welfare check at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive, reprimand and release.
10:50 a.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:50 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:20 p.m. Suicide threats at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
1:38 p.m. Fraud at Lake Drive and Pine Street.
2:02 p.m. Fight at Prestwick Court and Troon Court.
2:11 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
2:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
4:04 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
9:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
12:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:05 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:57 a.m. Disturbance at Leona Court and Chris Street.
9:42 a.m. Disturbance at Wallace Way and Pollard Way.
10:01 a.m. Man down at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
4:15 p.m. Trespassing at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
4:47 p.m. Vandalism at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
5:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
4:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
5:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
6:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:05 p.m. Disturbance at Christopher Way and Camelot Drive.
9:03 p.m. Disturbance (music0 at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
9:07 p.m. Burglary at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:50 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:23 p.mn. Disturbance (music) at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
12:09 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
12:10 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
10:03 a.m. Vandalism at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
12:24 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:03 p.m. Suspicious person at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, homeless related incident.
2:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Berwyn Way and Commons Court, reprimand and release.
3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street, reprimand and release.
3:45 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
4:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:58 p.m. Animal control call at Northampton Drive and Wilson Lane.
7:07 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
10:22 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
Between 9:27 p.m. and 10:48 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks at Johnson Street, Dartmouth Way, Billington Lane, Conde Lane, Windsor Road, Patrick Lane, Sirius Drive, Stellar Lane, Bob Crosby Way, Dizzy Gillespie Way, Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
11:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
11:09 p.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Private Road G.
11:46 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Golf Course Drive and 18th Hole Drive.
