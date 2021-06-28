MONDAY, JUNE 21
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive.
11:56 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
1:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Indiana Drive and Ventor Avenue, reprimand and release.
1:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
2:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way, reprimand and release.
5:45 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
5:53 p.m. Petty theft at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
9:31 p.m. Fireworks at Gumview Road and Starr Road, unable to locate.
9:43 p.m. Fireworks at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive, unable to locate.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
11:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
11:47 p.m. Mentally ill at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive,
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
7:47 a.m. Disturbance at Vintage Greens Drive and Ferrari Way.
8:28 a.m. Trespassing at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
9:47 a.m. Grand theft at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Drive.
10:17 a.m. Child abuse at Essex Court and Wellington Circle.
3:37 p.m. Fireworks at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
4:47 p.m. Mentally ill at E Street and Dry Creek Drive.
8:31 p.m. Fraud at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
9:25 p.m. Battery at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:02 p.m. Family disturbance at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
10:20 p.m. Disturbance at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
2:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
2:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
2:15 p.m. Trespassing at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:28 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:45 p.m. Child molestation at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
6:33 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, homeless related incident.
9:59 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:09 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
12:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:35 a.m. Warrant attempt at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
7:24 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, homeless related incident.
7:46 a.m. Animal control call at Entrada Lane and Starr Road.
12:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
2:20 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
3:15 p.m. Welfare check at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, homeless related incident.
10:38 p.m. Animal control call at Gumview Road and Keith Court.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
12:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
3:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
7:03 a.m. Subject sleeping at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
7:18 a.m. Animal control call at Trione Circle and 10th Hole Drive.
10:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
5:48 p.m. Suicide attempt at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
9:00 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:47 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vinecrest Road and Victoria Lane.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
12:18 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:50 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Stellar Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:50 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:49 a.m. Auto burglary at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
2:23 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:31 p.m. Animal control call at Peppertree Drive and St. James Place.
11:35 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
12:45 a.m. Disturbance (family) at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:59 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Hastings Place and Wilson Lane.
12:16 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane.
12:49 p.m. Animal control call at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
10:04 p.m. Fireworks at Jessica Drive and Mallory Avenue.
10:05 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Bob Crosby Way and Dizzy Gillespie Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.