MONDAY, MAY 7
3:05 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:04 a.m. Stolen vehicle report at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:22 a.m. Welfare check at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:16 a.m. Petty theft at Burgundy Way and Zinfandel Drive.
10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center, reprimand and release.
11:36 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:00 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
12:11 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
3:34 p.m. Family disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
6:33 p.m. Disturbance at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
8:21 p.m. Mentally ill at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
9:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
9:50 p.m. Warrant attempt at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
10:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court, reprimand and release.
11:07 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
TUESDAY, MAY 8
8:07 a.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Merlot Way.
9:13 a.m. Domestic related incident at Decanter Circle and Cork Street.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
10:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creel Lane, reprimand and release.
10:48 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:27 a.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
12:16 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview road and Starr road.
3:19 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
3:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
4:38 p.m. Petty theft at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
6:09 p.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
7:17 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
7:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:34 p.m. Traffic stop at American Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 9
6:08 a.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
9:41 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
9:59 a.m. Fraud at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
11:49 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
12:53 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Gridley Drive and Chris Street.
1:41 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
5:53 p.m. Domestic disturbance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:17 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
8:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
8:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, reprimand and release.
9:24 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
THURSDAY, MAY 10
12:59 a.m. Warrant attempt at Wilcox Drive and Starr Road.
1:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive, reprimand and release.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release..
9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
10:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
10:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release..
12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
5:13 p.m. Warrant attempt Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
5:33 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard.
9:54 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:43 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
FRIDAY, MAY 11
1:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:18 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive.
2:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:46 a.m. Disturbance at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
11:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
11:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Juniper Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
12:15 p.m. Stake out at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
4:43 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:50 p.m. Attempted murder at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
6:52 p.m. Family disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
7:03 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:22 p.m. Vandalism at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
8:34 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:10 p.m. Family disturbance at Gumview Road and Sunray Place.
10:19 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
SATURDAY, MAY 12
1:24 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive.
3:03 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
9:02 a.m. Animal control call at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
1:32 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
1:38 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Cerrada Court and Buena Tierra Court.
2:48 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Christopher Way and Pollard Drive.
4:18 p.m. Drunk driver at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
6:01 p.m. Vandalism at Hembree Lane and Billington Lane.
7:25 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
10:14 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:46 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Eton lane and Edinburgh Court.
SUNDAY, MAY 13
7:28 a.m. Domestic related incident at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:46 a.m. Animal control call at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
10:30 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:57 p.m. Stolen vehicle at American Way and Conde Lane.
4:04 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:36 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
