The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
3:21 p.m. Battery on person and violation of probation at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
3:41 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
2:04 a.m. Criminally threaten and terrorize at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
11:58 a.m. Burglary, grand theft of property worth more than $950 and vandalism of property at Healdsburg and Florence avenues. Pending further investigation.
12:04 p.m. Violation of probation, resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician and trespassing on occupied property without permission at Jewell and Calder avenues. Adult arrested.
6:35 p.m. Violation of an order to prevent domestic violence at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
6:16 a.m. Vehicle theft at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Pending further investigation.
5:04 p.m. Knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950, violation of probation, property arson and shoplifting items worth less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
9:29 a.m. Violation of probation at Redwood Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
0:59 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 139 other events requiring police action during the week, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.