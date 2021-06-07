Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a homicide at the Park Ridge Apartments in Rohnert Park, and one of them is from Windsor.
According to the Rohnert Park Police Department, on June 4, at 2:50 p.m. dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls that a shooting had just occurred in the parking lot of the Park Ridge Apartments at 4949 Snyder Lane. Callers reported that the suspect had fired multiple rounds and a subject had been shot.
Responding officers found a 29-year-old male victim laying on the grass in front of neighboring apartments. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. Despite efforts by Rohnert Park emergency personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
On June 5, detectives from Rohnert Park announced they had arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death.
“Detectives developed information that led to the arrests Christian Arrano Perez, 19, of Windsor and Alejandro Alvarez-Solorio, 19, of Rohnert Park,” said a statement from the department.
According to court documents, Perez has been charged with murder and being an accessory after the fact. Alvarez-Solorio has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. Both suspects have been booked into the Sonoma County Jail without bail.
The victim was identified as Cesar Daniel Saloma, 29, of Rohnert Park.
