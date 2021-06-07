MONDAY, MAY 31
9:54 a.m. Vandalism at Wallace Way and Pollard Way.
10:50 a.m. Petty theft at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
11:39 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
2:25 p.m. Animal control call at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:25 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Graciela Drive and Marcella Lane.
5:09 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Elm Street and Circle Drive.
6:18 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:10 p.m. Disturbance at Elm Street and Circle Drive, arrest made.
9:22 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
12:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell lane and 9th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
2:05 a.m. Warrant attempt at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
11:09 a.m. Child abuse at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
12:21 p.m. Vehicle tampering at Miramonte Street and Miramonte Court.
4:27 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
2:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:35 a.m. Violation of probation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
12:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
2:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
3:21 p.m. Battery at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
3:26 p.m. Grand theft at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
3:28 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
5:20 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
9:14 p.m. Drunk in public at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
9:51 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Market Street and Bell Road.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Franklin Street and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
10:29 p.m. Family disturbance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
8:09 a.m. Battery at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
12:34 p.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
1:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
2:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Wall Street, reprimand and release.
4:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
3:59 p.m. Welfare check at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
4:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
4:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
4:55 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:58 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
8:55 p.m. Disturbance at E Street and Dry Creek Drive.
10:21 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at Erika Drive and Graham Court.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
2:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
3:25 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:42 a.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Cellar Way.
11:56 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
1:10 p.m. Petty theft at Burgundy Way and Zinfandel Drive.
2:28 p.m. Petty theft at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
6:36 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
8:39 p.m. Warrant attempt at Oak Way and Burgundy Way.
10:17 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
10:13 p.m. Search warrant at Stomper Drive and Provencial Way.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
12:02 a.m. Man down at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
2:01 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
11:32 a.m. Disturbance at Decanter Circle and Provencial Way.
1:26 p.m. Coroner’s case at Jessica Drive and Melva Court.
4:47 p.m. Disturbance at Broadleaf Lane and Willow Street.
6:52 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
6:57 p.m. Off-road vehicle on a private road at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
8:04 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:05 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Burgundy Way and Pinot Noir Way.
9:20 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Crickett Court and Camelot Drive.
9:58 p.m. Animal control call at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
10:02 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Chardonnay Place.
10:12 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Vinecrest Road and Vinecrest Circle.
1-:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Merlot Way, reprimand and release.
10:38 p.m. Public urination/defecation at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
10:55 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
11:17 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
12:49 a.m. Family disturbance at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
2:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
4:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
4:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
1:49 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:53 p.m. Grand theft at Cordelia Lane and Claudius Way.
4:34 p.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:18 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Pan Adobe Court.
7:22 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
10:00 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:17 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Camelot Drive and Pollard Way.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Emmerson Street, reprimand and release.
