Our beloved YoVonie Marie Ortega Waterbury was born to Jessie Ortega and Delores Heacock on January 7, 1960, in Healdsburg, Ca.
To know Vonie was to love her. She lived as a true optimistic survivor to many health hardships and never gave up. She adored her family and friends and anyone who came across Vonie in this lifetime was loved and accepted as they were. Her sunny, funny personality will be greatly missed by her family and many life long friends.
Our respect, love and condolences to the entire Ortega family, from Bakersfield, Ca.
She is survived by four children: Lacey & Josh Waterbury, Trevor & Sarah Towle; three brothers: Thomas Earl Ortega, Jessie Ortega, Lorenzo Cespedes and two sisters, Cynthia Cespedes and Sandra Ronjoin
Vonie was blessed with seven grandchildren whom she adored: Amiya, Hunter, Maci, Adrian, Maiya, Sophie and Evie.
A Celebration of Life camping and festivities in her honor will be held Redwood Resort in Willits, Ca. Sun up to Sun down. July 6-8, 2021.
